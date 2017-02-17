William Francis To Retire From Government

The Cabinet Office this afternoon announced the retirement of Mr. William G. Francis, saying that his last day with the Bermuda Government will be today [Fri 17].

“Mr. Francis started his public service career in the Telecommunications department, becoming the Director in 2003,” the Government said.

“His positions within government include Permanent Secretary of Energy, Telecommunications and E-Commerce; Permanent Secretary of Government Estates and Information Services; Assistant Cabinet Secretary and most recently Permanent Secretary of Economic Development.

“Prior to joining government, Mr. Francis worked in numerous Information Technology positions within the private sector.

Head of the Civil Service, Dr. Derrick Binns stated, “William Francis has given exemplary service to the government and people of Bermuda.

“During his years with government he has helped to shape telecommunications and electricity regulatory reform which, in turn, led to the creation of the Regulatory Authority of Bermuda.

“His expertise in telecommunications and in-depth knowledge about information technology, together with his quiet strength and guidance will be missed by me and my colleagues in the Civil Service Executive. I wish him every success in his retirement.”

Effective 20 February, 2017, Mr. Randy Rochester will assume the position of Permanent Secretary of Economic Development and Mrs. Aideen Ratteray Pryse will be the Acting Permanent Secretary of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities.

