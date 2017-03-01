1 Hour Video: ‘Pirates’ Make People ‘Walk Plank’

The Pirates of Bermuda took people “hostage” this afternoon [March 12] forcing them to ‘walk the plank’ into chilly waters of Hamilton Harbour — but all in the name of a good cause.

Organised by the Bermuda Sloop Foundation as part of its fundraising for the Spirit of Bermuda sail training programmes, friends and family can choose to donate towards a hostage’s ransom — or towards him/her having to ‘walk the plank’ into the waters of the Hamilton Harbour.

The event has just concluded, and we will have additional details and photos later on, and in the meantime the live video replay is below.

The 1-hour live video replay is below:

