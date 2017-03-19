19-Year-Old Man In ICU Following “Disturbance”

A 19-year-old Pembroke man is in the Intensive Care Unit following a “disturbance” on the Railway Trail in Warwick on Tuesday evening.

A police spokesperson said, “Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of a reported disturbance that apparently occurred along the Railway Trail in Warwick near Pearman’s Hill around 7:45pm Tuesday, March 14th.

“Details are limited at this time. However a 19-year-old Pembroke man believed to be involved in the disturbance was later admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit with a head injury.

“At last check earlier this morning [March 15th] he remained in ICU under observation.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information should contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”

Category: All, Crime, News