4-Year-Old Moved From ICU To General Ward

The 4-year-old boy struck by a truck while riding his bicycle on Monday has been transferred from the ICU to a general ward at the hospital, where he is listed stable condition.

A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier this afternoon [Wednesday, March 1st] the 4 year old boy injured by a truck around 5:15pm Monday, February 27th while riding his bicycle in the Seawall Drive, Sandys parish area had been transferred from the Intensive Care Unit to a general ward at the hospital in stable condition.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses that have not already come forward should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

