Assaults Shown On Video: Five Men Arrested

The investigation into two videos showing assaults on Court Street continues, with the police confirming that five men are now in custody, and the sixth suspect has “already left the jurisdiction.”

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Dave Greenidge, “Of six suspects identified, five men are now in custody as the investigation into two videos of Court Street assaults circulated on social media continues.

“Inquiries indicate that the sixth suspect has already left the jurisdiction.

“The five men currently in custody include the man arrested Wednesday afternoon, as well as four other men arrested Thursday morning [March 23rd].

“A file is being prepared for consideration by the DPP, who will make a decision on any future court appearances for the suspects.

“The Bermuda Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter and encourage anyone with additional information regarding these incidents or similar videos to contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744 or the independent and confidential Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

