Assaults Shown On Video: Five Men Arrested
The investigation into two videos showing assaults on Court Street continues, with the police confirming that five men are now in custody, and the sixth suspect has “already left the jurisdiction.”
Acting Detective Chief Inspector Dave Greenidge, “Of six suspects identified, five men are now in custody as the investigation into two videos of Court Street assaults circulated on social media continues.
“Inquiries indicate that the sixth suspect has already left the jurisdiction.
“The five men currently in custody include the man arrested Wednesday afternoon, as well as four other men arrested Thursday morning [March 23rd].
“A file is being prepared for consideration by the DPP, who will make a decision on any future court appearances for the suspects.
“The Bermuda Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter and encourage anyone with additional information regarding these incidents or similar videos to contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744 or the independent and confidential Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”
I hope they got the punks who attacked the senior citizen too!
Question is who has the cctv contract, and why these thugs are able to conduct their trade unimpeded by the govt of the day.
Only thing I can say is under the plp court street was not in the state it is now.
The contract was made public when it was sign.
As to your last point, you obviously were not here prior to the OBA coming into power if you think that Court Street was some sort of haven.
And they will go to court and be treated like babies.
Keep them! Punk behaviour
Great news, now cut there a.. really good and give them some hard labor with imprisonment for 5 years with no half time stuff!!
The other ones that left the Island, Stop list, no more entering Bermuda!!
A bush of punks and a menis to our society and please don't find excuses for this individuals, they are grown men that know exactly what they are doing!!
Bermydude shut The F*@% up yo!
Y'all always have some bullshit to talk.
If you're not looking for a good solution ALL of you need to stfu.
Signed: don't let your personal thoughts on the internet come back to knock you out...like literally.
Thank Goodness!!!!! Keep them!!! Make an example out of them. And yes it baffels me also how they are able to conduct drug buisness all day long from sun up and none of them get arrested. Even having that Big Police Bus there, doesn't deter them none. And under the PLP Government they did the darn same!!!!!! OBA doesn't have anything to do with those little boys actions!!!!! It starts from the home!!!! People stopped the teachings within the household and they also stopped sending them to Sabbath and Sunday Schools!!!! Latch Key kids coming home to nobody. Unstable homes. Look at them now.
Ray Charles,Stevie Wonder and Us
We all can SEE and have SEEN what happens on the BLOCK. It's not about the POLICE.
It about a problem WE REFUSE TO ADDRESS outside OUR HOMES and places of BUSINESSES.
What do you mean "one has left the jurisdiction"? Did it catch a flight? Is it in Bda waters on some-ones boat? Did it manage to get to Dock-yard?