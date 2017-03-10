‘Airbnb Arrangement Merits Close Examination’

“We welcome this new agreement for the positives that could be generated for Bermuda,” Shadow Tourism Minister Jamahl Simmons said, adding that “with Bermuda’s history of promoting monopolies as well as over-regulating and over- taxing new, competitive and innovative entrepreneurial enterprises, this new arrangement between the BTA and Airbnb merits close examination.”

BTA Signs “Major” Agreement With Airbnb

Earlier this week it was announced that the Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] and Airbnb have signed a “major agreement that will help to promote Bermuda as a world-class destination for leisure, group travel and tourism investment.”

A BTA spokesperson said, “This partnership will also create a framework that opens a dialogue between the Government of Bermuda and Airbnb to discuss topical industry matters, including marketing and regulation.

“In line with one of the main objectives of the Bermuda Tourism Authority, Airbnb will share its aggregated data to be included in analysing and evaluating the tourism industry’s performance holistically.”

Airbnb’s Shawn Sullivan said: “Airbnb plays an increasingly important role in the Bermuda tourism industry with 257 listings already across the island and a typical host earns $14,900 USD per year. Today’s partnership brings new opportunities to grow and strengthen the Bermuda economy overall.”

Shadow Tourism Minister Jamahl Simmons’ Comments

Mr Simmons said, “With Bermuda’s history of promoting monopolies as well as over-regulating and over- taxing new, competitive and innovative entrepreneurial enterprises, this new arrangement between the BTA and Airbnb merits close examination.

“Our specific concerns are:

“1] That Airbnb remain an option for the industry and participation with their services not become mandatory now, or in the future.

“2] The regulations suggested by Airbnb not be utilized to drive their competitors out of the local market now, or in the future.

“3] That the tax burden and regulations will be too onerous, stifle the growth of this industry and deter Bermudians from entering the market.

“The vacation rental industry is for the most part, not being driven by the wealthy, elite and privileged. Many are just regular Bermudians trying to make a few dollars in an economy where jobs continue to be lost and the only job growth has been for non-Bermudians. Unlike the larger properties, they receive no concessions of note and none seem on the horizon under the OBA.

“The growth and strengthening of this option represents an opportunity to provide a lower cost choice for visitors to our island, widens and diversifies our appeal and provides our visitors with an authentic, 100% Bermudian experience.

“We welcome this new agreement for the positives that could be generated for Bermuda and hope that our concerns will be allayed.”

