Airport Emergency Exercise On March 13th

There will be an emergency exercise taking place on Monday evening at the airport, and “residents are urged not to be alarmed if they see increased emergency personnel, including armed Police Officers, moving around the vicinity.”

A spokesperson said, “The Ministry of National Security is advising that an emergency exercise will take place at the L. F. Wade International Airport Monday [March 13] evening from 6 – 8 p.m.

Slideshow of an Airport Emergency Exercise that took place in 2015:







































































































-

“Residents are urged not to be alarmed if they see increased emergency personnel, including armed Police Officers, moving around the vicinity of the airport on Monday evening. In that regard, the Ministry also encourages the public’s patience if any traffic delays are experienced once the exercise gets underway.

“It should also be stressed that the emergency exercise will not affect scheduled arriving or departing airline flights.

“Emergency simulations are required periodically to test Bermuda’s readiness in the event of a crisis situation. Representatives from the Emergency Measures Organisation [EMO] will be involved in Monday’s simulation.”

Read More About

Category: All, News