Appleby Promotions Reflect ‘Ambitious Plans’

Law firm Appleby has announced nine promotions across its Bermuda, Cayman, Hong Kong and Isle of Man offices. All promotions are effective 1 April 2017, save for Sebastian Said who was promoted in January.

Appleby Group Managing Partner, Michael O’Connell said: “These appointments reflect our ambitious growth plans as an independent law firm.

“All promotions are thoroughly deserved and I am delighted to be congratulating all of my colleagues on their progression and development within the firm.

“They are extremely talented lawyers who have been strong advocates of the firm’s commitment to providing and maintaining a first-class level of service to our clients.”

Appleby’s new appointments include team members from the Corporate, Dispute Resolution and Private Client & Trusts departments, as well as one appointment made within Appleby’s Knowledge Management team.

Partner promotions

Andrew Harding [Corporate, Isle of Man]

Juan Thornley [Corporate, Isle of Man]

Counsel appointments

Vincent Chan [Corporate, Hong Kong]

Megan Denos [Knowledge Management, Bermuda] – Subject to immigration approval

Jennifer Eve [Corporate, Bermuda]

Ashley Fife [Private Client & Trusts, Bermuda] – Subject to immigration approval

Maggie Kwok [Corporate, Hong Kong]

Sally Penrose [Corporate, Bermuda] – Subject to immigration approval

Sebastian Said [Dispute Resolution, Cayman]

Read More About

Category: All, Business