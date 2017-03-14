Ascendant Confirm 10 Jobs Made Redundant

Ascendant Group Limited announced an “organizational restructure effective immediately,” and confirmed that ten people will be made redundant, saying that the “majority of the 10 redundancies are within the management and supervisory levels.”

“Over the past six months we have made some significant strides in mapping out our future and identifying how to effectively deliver on our strategic plan. As part of this exercise we have been reviewing all facets of our business and that includes our organizational structure,” said Mr. Sean Durfy, President and CEO of Ascendant Group Limited.

“After careful consideration and analysis, today we have made several changes to the organizational structures of BELCO, AIRCARE and Ascendant Group Limited. These adjustments have been made in response to changes in our business environment and our goal of increased synergies and improved efficiencies across our group of companies.”

“These changes are difficult. The majority of the 10 redundancies are within the management and supervisory levels. With our electricity customers facing increased bills due to higher tax on fuel, the introduction of new regulatory fees and the cost to maintain aging infrastructure, we need to operate more efficiently and be nimble to deliver the excellent service Bermudians expect and deserve.”

