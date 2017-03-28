March 30: BELCO Customer Dept To Close Early

March 28, 2017 | 1 Comment

BELCO is advising its customers that their Customer Experience Department will close early on March 30th.

A spokesperson said, “BELCO would like to advise customers that its Customer Experience Department will close early, at 2:00pm, on Thursday, March 30th to enable Team Members to attend an important Company meeting.

“BELCO Cashiers will stop taking payments at 2:00pm. Direct Debit payments will be processed automatically and payments may still be made online, via ATMs or at BELCO drop boxes.

“The Customer Experience Team’s office will also close at 2:00pm. Regular business hours will resume on Friday, March 31st, with cashiers opening at 8:00am.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our valued customers. Customer queries can be directed to Customer Care on 299.2800 or via email at info@belco.bm.”

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Family Man says:
    March 28, 2017

    When did they switch from "Customer Service" to "Customer Experience"?

    At least it's now one of the few departments that are more accurately named.

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»

Latest Bernews Current Affairs Podcasts