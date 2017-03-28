March 30: BELCO Customer Dept To Close Early

BELCO is advising its customers that their Customer Experience Department will close early on March 30th.

A spokesperson said, “BELCO would like to advise customers that its Customer Experience Department will close early, at 2:00pm, on Thursday, March 30th to enable Team Members to attend an important Company meeting.

“BELCO Cashiers will stop taking payments at 2:00pm. Direct Debit payments will be processed automatically and payments may still be made online, via ATMs or at BELCO drop boxes.

“The Customer Experience Team’s office will also close at 2:00pm. Regular business hours will resume on Friday, March 31st, with cashiers opening at 8:00am.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our valued customers. Customer queries can be directed to Customer Care on 299.2800 or via email at info@belco.bm.”

Read More About

Category: All