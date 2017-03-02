MoveHub: Bermuda Is Most Expensive Country

Bermuda is ranked as the number one most expensive country in the world to live in, according to a report from the UK’s Independent, which cites an assesement from MoveHub.

A story in the Independent said “The world’s most expensive countries to live in were calculated by MoveHub, a company dedicated to helping people move abroad, in a new survey.

“MoveHub based its assessment on a range of costs, such as the price of groceries, transport, bills, restaurants and how much renting somewhere to live is. These figures are then compiled into an index, using the notoriously expensive city of New York as a benchmark.

“New York was given an index score of 100, and countries were then ranked based on this. So a country with a score higher than 100 is more expensive than New York, while below signals that it is cheaper.

“As a reference point, the average score for the United Kingdom was 51.03, making it the 29th most expensive country in which to live.

“Bermuda — 126.34: The Atlantic Ocean tax haven of Bermuda is officially the most expensive nation on earth, with the country’s capital Hamilton also the most expensive individual city on the planet.”

