Bermuda ‘Nitro Racing’ Third Round Results

The third and final round of the Bermuda Nitro Racing 2017 Spring Nationals was held on Sunday.

The results of the A Main Buggy:

1st – Keimon Lawrence driving the Hotbodies.

2nd – Dejaun Paynter driving the Hotbodies

3rd – Anthony Bell driving the Hotbodies

Taking First Place in the A Main was Keimon Lawrence. This is his fifth podium finish of the season. He has one first place finish and four second place finishes.

In second place was Dejaun Paynter, who has one second place and one third place for the current season. In third place was Anthony Bell, who has seven podium finishes this season, with three third place finishes, three second place finishes, and one race win. Kwa-Z Dill was the top qualifier for the day, this is his ninth TQ in a row, and ten overall for the season.

The results of the B Main Buggy:

1st – Dejaun Paynter driving the Hotbodies

2nd – Aaron Deshield driving the Losi 4.0

3rd – Lothar Gores driving the XRay XB8

Aaron Deshield and Dejaun Paynter bumped to the A Main as a result of the B Main finish.

The AKA Racing – A Main Season Standings

1st Kwa-Z Dill

2nd Keimon Lawrence

3rd Quincy Aberdeen

4th Aaron Deshield

5th Joe Valadao

There was a change in the fourth and fifth place positions. Aaron Deshield overtook Joe Valadao for fourth position. The gap between first and second has closed.

In the AKA Racing – B Main Season Standings

1st Steven Fox

2nd Lothar Gores

3rd Jason Venning

4th Curtis Richardson

5th Dejaun Paynter

Positions remain unchanged from previous week.

FInal Standings Spring Nationals Standings

1st Kwa-Z Dill

2nd Anthony Bell

3rd Keimon Lawrence

In the Truggy Race, there were 4 Truggies racing with the final positions determined using a qualifying points system.

The finishing positions for the Truggies were:

1st – Quincy Aberdeen driving the Agama A215T

2nd – Jonathan Davis driving the Mugen Seiki MBX7TR

3rd – Aaron Deshield driving the Losi 4.0

Final Standings Spring Nationals Standings for Truggy are:

1st Quincy Aberdeen

2nd Aaron Deshield

3rd Jonathan Davis

The next race day will be April 2, 2017.

