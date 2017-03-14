Bermuda Government Signs MOU With Mexico

The Governments of Bermuda and Mexico have signed an agreement to “cooperate in the development and promotion of each country’s tourism market.”

The Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by the Ministry of Tourism of the United Mexican States and Bermuda’s Ministry of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities.

The MOU creates a relationship between Bermuda and the Unit for International Affairs and International Cooperation in Mexico’s Tourism Ministry.

It comes during the tenth anniversary year of the opening of Mexico’s Honorary Consulate in Bermuda.

Minister for Economic Development Dr Grant Gibbons, signed the MOU on behalf of Bermuda, in his role as acting Tourism Minister.

Tourism, Transport and Municipalities Minister Michael Fahy later commented: “The Memorandum puts in place the structure for enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

“There are lots of ways we can learn from each other. In addition, we have a lot of travelers who would go to Mexico and hopefully many who would come to visit Bermuda.

“There are grounds for mutual cooperation. Both countries rely on tourism as a very important part of their economy for jobs and other economic contributions. This is a very good start and there are lots of ways in which we can market each other.”

Consul General of Mexico in New York, Diego Gómez-Pickering, commented: “Both Mexico and Bermuda have had a long history with regard to tourism. The agreement allows us to have a framework for discussion that we‘ve never officially pursued.

“This provides for stronger ties with Bermuda and creates a road map to achieving that end. It opens the market for Mexico into the Bermudian market and also for Bermuda into the Mexican market.”

