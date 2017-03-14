Bermuda vs NY Cosmos Football On Sunday

The Bermuda Football Association will be hosting the ‘Bermuda vs New York Cosmos‘ match on Sunday, March 19 at the National Sports Centre. Kickoff time will be at 3.00pm, while gates open at 1.30pm.

Tickets for the match cost $15 for adults, $8 for children [under 12] and seniors, and $50 for VIP club tickets, with $10 parking. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the BFA Headquarters.

It was announced last week that the New York Cosmos will travel to Bermuda this month for preseason training.

This isn’t the first time the team will be on the island, as forty years ago, in 1977, the Cosmos visited Bermuda for preseason training and came back again in 1978.

Prior to that, in 1972, a Championship season for the Cosmos, Bermudian Randy Horton was the team’s most valuable player and top goal scorer.

“We are very excited to play these matches versus the New York Cosmos,” said BFA Technical Director Maurice Lowe. “Many of us grew up hearing of Randy Horton’s playing time there.

Read More About

Category: All, Sports