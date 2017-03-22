Premier: ‘Bermuda’s Thoughts Are With UK’

Premier Michael Dunkley said “Bermuda’s thoughts are with the people of the United Kingdom”, following today’s attack near Westminster.

The Premier said, “This has been such a shocking and distressing event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families impacted and the people of London and the UK as they deal with this cowardly attack on freedom.”

The Premier advised that the London Office is available to assist those Bermudians, residing, working or studying in the UK who may have concerns about today’s attack.

The London Office can be reached at + 44 (0) 20 7518 9900 or londonoffice@gov.bm.

Premier Dunkley said, “As a result of today’s attack, we want to encourage Bermudians within the London area to remain vigilant of their surroundings. The London Office is available to assist Bermudians in the UK. In incidents such as today Bermudians are encouraged to utilise the Office to either liaise with family members or seek guidance.”

