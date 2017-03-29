BFRS Respond To ‘Hazardous Materials Incident’

At 5:24pm this evening [March 29] the Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service responded to a “hazardous materials incident” at a facility in Southside, with the BFRS confirming that staff members evacuated the building after an “unknown substance started to release what was deemed to be toxic smoke and fumes.”

Fire Service spokesperson Staff Officer Delton White said, “The Fire Service received a report of a hazardous materials incident in which approximately one gallon of an unknown substance started to release what was deemed to be toxic smoke and fumes.”

“The 5 staff members on site when the incident occurred, immediately evacuated the building and alerted the Fire Service of the situation.”

“The Fire Service responded with two vehicles staffed with 6 personnel to assess and contain the incident. One of the responding vehicles was the Emergency Service Unit [ESU] which is designated for dealing with Hazardous Materials incidents.”

“On arrival at the incident the Fire Service personnel were updated on the situation before they donned specialized suits which would allow them to enter the building and contain the substance.

“After the substance was contained, they then reentered the building to carry out ventilation of the premises to ensure it would be safe for staff to enter. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.”

