BMA: “Ka Trading Corporation” Is Not Licenced

The Bermuda Monetary Authority [BMA] is advising the public about “KA Trading Corporation Ltd” — which has been offering its services via a Facebook page — saying that this entity is not “regulated, authorised or licensed by the Authority.”

A spokesperson said. “The Bermuda Monetary Authority advises the public that it has located a company ‘KA Trading Corporation Ltd’ that has been offering its services as an investment business to members of the public via a Facebook page.

“The public should be aware that this entity is NOT regulated, authorised or licensed by the Authority. Members of the public who transact business with this entity do so at their own risk.

“The Authority has added this entity to its warning list of unauthorised firms and individuals which can be found here.

“The Authority maintains a warning list to inform the public, maximise the deterrent effect and ensure the transparency of our decision making.

“The public is invited to provide the Authority with any other relevant information on this or other questionable entities; please call [441] 278-0326, or e-mail kreeves@bma.bm.”

The Facebook page that appears to belong to this entity has 39 fans at the time of this writing.

