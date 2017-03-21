BPS Investigating ‘Inappropriate’ Phone Calls
Police are investigating reports of a man calling women at local businesses, saying these “calls usually start off harmlessly enough, but tend to become quite suggestive in nature,” with the police asking anyone with any information regarding these “inappropriate calls” to contact the Criminal Investigation Department.
A police spokesperson said, “Police are currently investigating reports of calls by an unknown man to unsuspecting women working at various local businesses.
“These calls usually start off harmlessly enough, but tend to become quite suggestive in nature.
“Women that receive such calls should be wary about divulging any personal details, hang up once it is clear the conversation is improper and report the matter to the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.
“Likewise, anyone with any information regarding these inappropriate calls should contact the Criminal Investigation Department.”
IF it is the same person, these calls started long ago - he has just changed the narrative. In the summer of 2015 while I was home recuperating from serious illness he kept calling me and telling me we had met earler in the Summer and his name was 'Mike'. Knowing this could not possibily be the case owing to illness and hospitalisation which took place early in the summer, I knew immediately it was bogus and asked him to stop calling. This was in vain as he continued to call from late July thru to Sept/Oct and after much hanging up on my part, it stopped after I got very angry with him over the phone. I do not know if this is the same guy but I gather that now he is trying to trick people into thinking they have met him before - so similar M.O. but this time "met at a business function"....rather than "during the summer..."?
Does he mention casinos? I think I know who it is.