BPS Investigating ‘Inappropriate’ Phone Calls

Police are investigating reports of a man calling women at local businesses, saying these “calls usually start off harmlessly enough, but tend to become quite suggestive in nature,” with the police asking anyone with any information regarding these “inappropriate calls” to contact the Criminal Investigation Department.

A police spokesperson said, “Police are currently investigating reports of calls by an unknown man to unsuspecting women working at various local businesses.

“These calls usually start off harmlessly enough, but tend to become quite suggestive in nature.

“Women that receive such calls should be wary about divulging any personal details, hang up once it is clear the conversation is improper and report the matter to the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.

“Likewise, anyone with any information regarding these inappropriate calls should contact the Criminal Investigation Department.”

