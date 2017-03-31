BPS Investigation Concluded, 15 Summonses

“The BPS investigation into the protest at the House of Assembly on December 2nd 2016 has been completed,” the police said today, adding that “to date, 15 people have received summonses to appear in court relating to a range of offences.”

A police spokesperson said, “There are three separate issues relating to the events of Friday, December 2nd 2016:

1. The independent peer review report prepared by a senior UK police officer.

2. The BPS investigation into allegations of criminal conduct by some protestors.

3. The investigation into complaints by members of the public against police officers.

“The peer review into police actions was released by His Excellency the Governor on 28th March. The review was conducted by the National Police Coordination Centre [NPoCC] in London.

“The report contains an independent assessment by an experienced public order practitioner of the planning, command, and tactics used by the police along with ten recommendations to be considered. The use of incapacitant spray was not in the remit of NPoCC to comment on in their report.

“The use of incapacitant spray is the subject of complaints by ‎multiple members of the public and by law these matters were referred to the independent Police Complaints Authority. The results of the PCA’s review have not yet been announced.”

