BPS Investigation Concluded, 15 Summonses
“The BPS investigation into the protest at the House of Assembly on December 2nd 2016 has been completed,” the police said today, adding that “to date, 15 people have received summonses to appear in court relating to a range of offences.”
A police spokesperson said, “There are three separate issues relating to the events of Friday, December 2nd 2016:
- 1. The independent peer review report prepared by a senior UK police officer.
- 2. The BPS investigation into allegations of criminal conduct by some protestors.
- 3. The investigation into complaints by members of the public against police officers.
“The peer review into police actions was released by His Excellency the Governor on 28th March. The review was conducted by the National Police Coordination Centre [NPoCC] in London.
“The report contains an independent assessment by an experienced public order practitioner of the planning, command, and tactics used by the police along with ten recommendations to be considered. The use of incapacitant spray was not in the remit of NPoCC to comment on in their report.
“The BPS investigation into the protest at the House of Assembly on December 2nd 2016 has been completed and a number of files have been sent to the DPP for consideration. To date, 15 people have received summonses to appear in court relating to a range of offences.
“The use of incapacitant spray is the subject of complaints by multiple members of the public and by law these matters were referred to the independent Police Complaints Authority. The results of the PCA’s review have not yet been announced.”
This is a joke. This is a waste of taxpayer funds. By the look of it most if not all of these offenders do not have a criminal record and as such what is the most that will happen to them if found guilty? The courts are a joke and will certainly sentence them to an absolute or conditional discharge. the people have the power and should demand change at the polls. Reading the peer report it is clear that not only the protesters did wrong but all sides did. So let this be a learning curb for all. Just because someone breaks the law doesn't mean they must be placed before the courts. If we are going to caution people for small amounts of weed why can't we caution people for trivial offenses like the one mentioned in this article?
How can the investigation be completed when we don't know who ordered the pepper spray?
What do you mean who ordered the pepper spray?? the officers in charge on the ground that is the clear and obvious thing.
The police did ya dummy...
Come on wahoo, puzzled, Pat, steve and cooleagues - Show me how hateful you can be today!!!
"how hateful" ?
No idea where that came from except generalization.
These people wanted an investigation and they got one. Now they want to cry foul because they did not get the result they wanted. Be careful what you wish for. It just may bite you in the a$$.