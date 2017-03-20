Brexit: Article 50 To Be Invoked On March 29th

The United Kingdom has announced their intention to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty on March 29, 2017, which begins the formal process for the UK to leave the European Union.

The UK’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Sir Tim Barrow informed the office of European Council President Donald Tusk this morning of the UK’s intention to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty on March 29th.

In response, Mr Tusk tweeted that, “Within 48 hours of the UK triggering Article 50, I will present the draft Brexit guidelines to the EU 27 Member States.”

The UK’s Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis said, “Last June, the people of the UK made the historic decision to leave the EU.

“Next Wednesday, the Government will deliver on that decision and formally start the process by triggering Article 50. We are on the threshold of the most important negotiation for this country for a generation.

“The Government is clear in its aims: a deal that works for every nation and region of the UK and indeed for all of Europe – a new, positive partnership between the UK and our friends and allies in the European Union.”

“Under the Article 50 process, talks on the terms of exit and future relations are not allowed until the UK formally tells the EU it is leaving,” the BBC reports.

“If all goes according to the two year negotiations allowed for in the official timetable, Brexit should happen in March 2019.”

