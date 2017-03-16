BSSF Middle School Track & Field Qualifiers

The Bermuda School Sports Federation’s [BSSF] Middle School Qualifiers took place at the National Sports Center, with the day getting underway in wet and windy conditions.

Shayla Cann from Warwick Academy won the Under 12 Girls 400 Meter Dash Preliminaries with a time of 1:04.12, Tele Simons from Dellwood Middle School was second in 1:11.93 and Mia Barker representing Saltus Grammar School finished third in 1:13.55.

The Under 12 Girls 800 Meter Run Preliminaries saw Myeisha Sharrieff from Somersfield Academy cross the line first in a time of 2:45.19, Keidel Astwood finished second clocking 2:47.61 representing T.N. Tatem and Tele Simons from Dellwood Middle School finished third in 2:45.28.

Stefan Jones from Sandys Secondary Middle School won the Under 12 Boys 400 Meter Dash Preliminaries recording a time of 1:03.52, Cameron Morris was second in 1:06.44 from Warwick Academy and T.N. Tamen student Savaz Jones was third in 1:06.94.

Chayse Tanner from T.N. Tatem won the Under 13 Boys 100 Meter Dash Preliminaries stopping the clock in 12.36, Kinori Simons from Whitney Institute Middle School was second in 13.52 and Keon Glasford also from Whitney Institute Middle School finished third with a time of 12.83.

The BSSF Middle School Qualifying results are below [PDF here]

Read More About

Category: All, Sports