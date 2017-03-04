‘Rediscover The Rail Trail’ Still On Tomorrow

Rediscover the Rail Trail, a Bermuda Tourism Authority event, will proceed as scheduled tomorrow [Sunday, March 5th] despite the expectation of unseasonable weather conditions.

“Our goal all along has been to encourage Bermuda to reimagine itself as a true year-round sport and adventure destination, so going forward with the event despite a forecast of unseasonable weather was an easy decision,” said Glenn Jones, director of public and stakeholder relations at the BTA.

“No matter what the conditions are here in Bermuda on Sunday, I’m confident it’ll be a lot more pleasant than taking a stroll or riding a bicycle in New York City, Toronto or Boston this weekend. And for us, that’s the whole point. We hope to see everyone out here rediscovering the Rail Trail tomorrow.”

The event begins with registration at 10am at Shelly Bay Park, officially kicking off at 11am with music, a kids zone, health check-ups by the Department of Health and fitness trainer sessions courtesy of Argus. Activities at Bailey’s Bay Cricket Club, including a steel pan player and Gombeys, get started at 12:30pm with One Communications.

Water activities will be curtailed if they are not safe to proceed, but Shelly Bay Beach House, which is sponsoring free kayak and paddleboard experiences, is planning to now include mountain bikes as part of the day’s offerings.

It’s not too late to register, and you can do so online via the Bermuda Tourism Authority website. The first 150 registrants to show up tomorrow receive a free t-shirt.

BTA Rail Trail Infograph Schedule [PDF]:

