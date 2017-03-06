Census: 95% Of Assessment Numbers Counted

The Department of Statistics is seeking responses from the final households not yet counted in the 2016 Census, and reminded the public that all Bermuda residents, both Bermudian and non-Bermudian, are required by law to complete a Census questionnaire.

Premier Michael Dunkley said, “I am pleased to say we have almost 95% of assessment numbers accounted for. In mid-December that number stood at 82%. Less than a month ago, on 8 February, that number had risen to 90%, so I am very pleased and impressed with the progress made.”

The Department of Statistics is looking for the remaining households to take action now because the deadline is 31 March. If you have not been counted, please choose an option to complete your household’s questionnaire:

call the number on the ‘Request for an Interview’ card, if this has been left at your residence, to arrange an interview

call 297-7761 to complete your questionnaire by phone

email statistics@gov.bm to make a phone appointment

visit in person, CedarPark Centre, 3rd Floor, 48 Cedar Avenue, Hamilton, weekdays between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

The information collected from the Census questionnaires will help Government, the private sector and the non-profit sector make important decisions about Bermuda’s future, the Government said.

“Historically, Census data has been used to develop effective forward planning strategies relating to infrastructure, education, health, employment and other economic and social requirements. This particular Census questionnaire collects population and housing data.”

Melinda Williams, Director of the Department of Statistics said, “Census interviewers will continue to visit homes across the island. I want to thank those who have fulfilled their legal requirement to complete the questionnaire and encourage those who have not to do so now.”

