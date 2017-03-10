Clubs: ‘We Play A Vital Role In The Community’

[Written by Don Burgess]

Last night a panel discussion talked about the role of sports clubs in the community.

The forum, which was held at CedarBridge Academy, was sponsored by the Men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the topic was “Evaluating the Role of Sports Club in Bermuda.”

Moderated by Alpha’s Dwayne Caines, the panel included:

Alfred Maybury – Somerset Cricket Club

Kenneth “Neil” Paynter Jr. – St Georges Cricket Club

Jason Wade – Southampton Rangers Sports Club

Ray Jones – Devonshire Colts

Michael Trott – Pembroke Hamilton Club

Shervin Dill – North Village Community Club

Nadine Browne-Evans Henry – Devonshire Recreation Club

Mr. Maybury said the mission at Somerset was “to incorporate the community into the club and make sure the benefit we provide benefit the club and the community at large.”

He added that the club is just one aspect of the community and it is wrong to point fingers at the club and expect it to solve the problems of the community. Mr. Maybury said SCC is doing its part but others needed to step forward too.

His club has recently given 25-year bans to five young men who were the source of most of the behaviour problems around the club.

Mr. Maybury said many of the problems that happen are not from the actions of club members but from others in the community.

Mr. Lowe had to deal with violence at his club just two weeks into his presidency. He said immediate actions were taken to help curb it from happening again.

“We had to take the bull by the horns,” Mr. Lowe said. “We hired a security consulting firm. The first thing they said to us is we need to shut our doors earlier.”

The club used to be open until 11 but made it 8pm and have recently started closing at 9pm after months of not having an incident.

Another thing that has happened, is that the club presidents are meeting together once a month to discuss what is happening and to provide feedback to one another. Mr. Jones is the unofficial leader of this group.

Clubs are now getting SCARS training as well as having a multitude of coaches and executives also getting CPR training.

Ms. Browne-Evans Henry addressed the myth that the club is just focused on bar revenues. She said that DRC closes the bar during any youth event. In addition, “Bar revenue is not as great as our people so we have reduced operations. We fellowship on Fridays..While bar revenue can be useful, we have to get back to basic things like fundraising so people can become more involved.”

All the club presidents stressed they play a vital role in the community with the various outreach programmes affecting approximately 1200 youth.

