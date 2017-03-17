Column: “Tourism Jobs Continue To Fall”

[Opinion column written by Jamahl Simmons]

OBA politicians beating their chests and boasting over the latest tourism numbers while tourism jobs continue to fall, truly reinforce the reality that there are two Bermudas; one for the wealthy and privileged and one for the rest of us.

Under the OBA, tourism jobs have been lost every year, culminating in a further loss of 2.9% jobs last year. Worse yet, as reported in this year’s Economic Report, “Jobs occupied by non-Bermudians were the only status category to exhibit an increase in employment in 2016.”

How can this be right?

While the OBA are celebrating and boasting about their “success” the rest of us have to live with the results of their failure to create or protect jobs and opportunities for Bermudians.

While the OBA are celebrating and boasting about their “success,” the rest of us have to live in a Bermuda where jobs are only growing for non-Bermudians, where bills still have to be paid, our children still have to be fed and hope is being lost.

On top of jobs being lost under their reign, the OBA have emerged from record setting years; records that they aren’t so willing to boast about; 48 and 49 year lows in air arrivals.

The recent surge in arrivals, while positive must be put in the proper context.

Over the four-year period prior to 2012, Tourism under the PLP averaged 242,000 air arrivals per year.

Over a similar period the OBA have not been able to match PLP highs in either air arrivals or total arrivals which were 652,000 total and 264,000. Additionally, the pre-recession period 2005-2008 had a high of 305,000 air and 660,000 total. The OBA’s high of 245,000 air and 642,000 total falls short.

Yet this isn’t about whose numbers were bigger. It’s about a new approach that results in jobs for the people that matter the most to us: Bermudians. The OBA’s current approach simply isn’t working. In fact, the “safe hands” that the OBA claim to possess repeatedly waved “bye bye” to jobs and opportunities for our people.

We encourage you to examine our vision, an economic vision for a Bermuda that at its core is about jobs, opportunity, inclusion and building a Bermuda that works for Bermudians. Weigh it against the performance of the OBA and join us in making Bermuda work for you.

- Jamahl Simmons

