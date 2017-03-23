Rawlins Scores 47 As Sussex Begins Season

Bermudian Delray Rawlins and Sussex began their 2017 season today [March 23] at the 1st Central County Ground, as they welcomed Surrey for the opening day of a three-day friendly match at Hove.

The Sussex County Cricket Club website said, “The match had originally been scheduled to begin yesterday, but it was clear that earlier in the week, the forecast for Wednesday was particularly poor and the decision was taken to delay the beginning of the match until Thursday, and play through to and including Saturday.

“Both sets of players observed a minute’s silence before the start of play and wore black armbands in light of the tragic events which took place in London on Wednesday. Cricket was also remembering former Surrey and England all-rounder Ben Hollioake, who sadly passed away fifteen years ago to the day.

Delray Rawlins made 47 before departing shortly before lunch, photo via Sussex website:

“It was agreed that Sussex would bat for 60 overs today with the visitors taking the final 30 overs of the day, before continuing at the crease tomorrow before Sussex batted again.

Chris Nash, opening the batting with Harry Finch who was the first man to fall, LBW to England hopeful Mark Footitt for 6, made a breezy 37 before he became Footitt’s second victim, caught by Stuart Meaker.

“Delray Rawlins, who has enjoyed a fine winter with the England Under-19’s, and Laurie Evans, a winter signing from Warwickshire, then put on 74 for the third wicket. Rawlins played in the similar confident style which has brought him plenty of runs over the winter months, and had made 47 before he was bowled by a low delivery from the leg-spin of Scott Borthwick shortly before the lunch interval.

Day Two of the match is set to begin at 11.00am tomorrow.

