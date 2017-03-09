Shooting In Pembroke, 19-Year-Old Injured

[Updated] As of 11.00pm this evening [March 9] police can be seen in the Pembroke area, and unofficial reports suggest there was a shooting, and someone may have been injured.

Multiple police vehicles and officers can be seen in the Parsons Road/Rambling Lane area, with police blocking the road. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 11.19pm: Police have confirmed there was a shooting in the Rambling Lane area, and one person has been injured.

Update 11.40pm: The police remain on scene, with the Forensics Unit having arrived.

Update 12.01am: The police confirm the shooting victim is a 19-year-old Pembroke man, and said he has been admitted to the ICU, and “at this time his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.” The video of the police statement is below.

Update 12.57pm: “Around 10:30‎pm on Thursday, March 9th police responded to a report of a shooting in the Rambling Lane, Pembroke area,” a police spokesperson said.

“Initial information suggests that ‎a 19 year old Pembroke man was shot and taken to hospital by private vehicle for treatment.

“He‎ was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and at this time his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“An investigation into this ‎shooting continues and any witnesses or persons that may have seen any suspicious activity in the Rambling Lane, Pembroke area around 10:30pm Thursday should contact the Serious Crime Unit on 247-1739 or the confidential Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

Update March 10, 10.03am: A police spokesperson said, “At last check this morning [March 10th] the 19 year old Pembroke man shot in the Rambling Lane, Pembroke area around 10:30pm Thursday was in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital.

“The investigation continues and any witnesses or persons that may have seen any suspicious activity in the Rambling Lane, Pembroke area around 10:30pm Thursday, March 9th should contact the Serious Crime Unit on 247-1739 or the confidential Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

