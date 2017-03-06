Disturbance On Front Street, Two Men Stabbed

Police have confirmed that two men — a 37-year-old and 31-year-old man — were stabbed during a disturbance on Front Street early Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said, “In an apparently separate incident around 3am Sunday, March 5th police responded to a reported disturbance on Front Street in the City of Hamilton, in the vicinity of Bermuda Bistro at the Beach.

“Initial information suggests that two men, believed to be a 37-year-old Warwick man and a 31-year-old Devonshire man, were stabbed and attended hospital for treatment.

“The Warwick man was treated and later discharged, while the Devonshire man was in stable condition on a general ward at last check this morning [March 6th].

“Inquiries continue. However at this stage it does not appear that the Crow Lane disturbance and the Front Street disturbance are linked.

“Any witnesses to the Front Street disturbance should contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”

