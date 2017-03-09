Dockyard Will Be “Place To Work, Rest & Play”

The Royal Naval Dockyard will be a place to “work, rest and play,” as more than $10 million has been invested in renovating historic buildings this year to make new office space and upgrade homes, WEDCO said today.

Andrew Dias, General Manager at the West End Development Corporation [WEDCO] said: “The work was always in the pipeline, but was given fresh impetus as a result an insurance pay-out from recent hurricanes and the America’s Cup.

“Many of the buildings being renovated will be used by people from the America’s Cup as well as the ACBDA team, but after that, they will be available to locals.

“We always wanted Dockyard to be a vibrant, 24/7 place and hopefully these developments will go some way towards that ambition.”

He added: “We are investing an enormous sum of money and we will see the transformation or protection of many buildings.

“When finished, we anticipate that it will be home to a range of commercial activities adding even more life and more attractions to Dockyard. People will be able to work, rest and play in the Royal Naval Dockyard.”

Some of the major restorations include work on Prince Alfred Terrace which is being renovated and restored to apartments at a cost of approximately $4.5 million.

Once the renovations, which include a complete interior restoration including additional bathrooms and layout improvements, have been completed. First use will go to the ACBDA, until the end of the America’s Cup.

The Spar Lane Apartments are being given a new lease of life and once work is finished they will again be used as homes.

Moresby House, or HMS Malabar, is being restored and will be office space, the Sail Loft [pictured below] has been restored and will also be available for use after the America’s Cup.

The old Police Barracks is enjoying a new life as home to Artemis Racing, one of the teams taking part in the America’s Cup.

As well as major work, WEDCO has done work on less obvious projects including roof upgrades, asbestos removal and electrical, plumbing and painting work.

Some examples include: North Basin Building #10 – the Canvas Shop – on Smithery Lane, has been restored over a four-month period and North Basin Building #14 – West End Yachts – on Camber Road, has been restored; North Basin Building #3 – the Anchor Restaurant – has also undergone renovation work including a roof replacement.

Mr Dias added: “Dockyard is a very important part of Bermuda’s tourism product and it is imperative that we at WEDCO do not stand still. We have to continually invest and reinvent ourselves to keep us ahead of the competition.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News