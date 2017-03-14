Dogipot Pet Waste Stations Back In Service

The Ministry of the Environment advises that as of 14 March, a private contractor will maintain the dogipot pet waste containers along the Railway Trail and in our National Parks.

This a three-month contract and the Ministry will be reviewing the sites and inviting input from the public in a month’s time before issuing an annual contract for managing the dog waste stations.

“We are aware of the situation and I am grateful for the public’s patience. Our interim solution is to hire PAWS [Professional Animal Waste Services], which will be servicing the units as of today,” said Anne Boykin-Smith, newly appointed Park Planner with the Department of Parks.

“As the situation returns to normal, dog owners are asked to deposit bags with dog waste in the dogipot bins that are provided in parks and along the Railway Trail, and not in regular trash bins or other areas,” a spokesperson said.

“As a reminder, pet waste should not be placed in household trash at home. It must be flushed down the toilet or dried and wrapped in paper, placed in plastic bags, then dropped in the specified bin at the Tynes Bay Waste to Energy Facility.”

Category: All, Environment