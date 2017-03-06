“Disturbance” At Football Game In Somerset

Police responded to a “disturbance” at Somerset Cricket Club, and said that it “appears that an incident took place between players of Somerset Trojans and Robin Hood near the end of their football match.”

A police spokesperson said, “Around 9:50pm on Saturday, March 4th police responded to a reported disturbance at Somerset Cricket Club.

“It appears that an incident took place between players of Somerset Trojans and Robin Hood near the end of their football match.

“However, apparently there were no reported injuries.

“Inquiries continue, although at this time it is not believed that this matter is linked to any other reported disturbance this weekend.

“Witnesses or persons with relevant information should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

