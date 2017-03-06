“Disturbance” At Football Game In Somerset
A police spokesperson said, “Around 9:50pm on Saturday, March 4th police responded to a reported disturbance at Somerset Cricket Club.
“It appears that an incident took place between players of Somerset Trojans and Robin Hood near the end of their football match.
“However, apparently there were no reported injuries.
“Inquiries continue, although at this time it is not believed that this matter is linked to any other reported disturbance this weekend.
“Witnesses or persons with relevant information should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”
What is happening to football in Bermuda?
BFA, you are the custodians, what exactly are you doing about it??
Its broken.
The BFA need to ensure that both teams are disciplined accordingly. First, the players on the field who engaged in the unsportsmanlike like behaviour. Second, the players who were on the bench but went out onto the field escalating the situation. At the very least it meant that atleast one team had more than 11 men on the field. Finally, the coach and the captains for not controlling their players in the first place, especIally the team(s) that had a player(s) live the bench to engage in the incident. Good for the ref for calling the game, but neither team should win, they should both have to forfeit the game.
Why does there seem to be so many issues at Somerset games? Maybe it is a coincidence but one is left to wonder. Is it because they are night games or are there other factors at play?