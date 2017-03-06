Fanatics, America’s Cup Online Sales Partnership

Fanatics announced a partnership with the America’s Cup as the exclusive supplier of global e-commerce for this year’s event.

The agreement means Fanatics will operate the America’s Cup online store, and will work with the America’s Cup to produce and promote ‘hot market’ product inspired by the achievements of the world’s best sailors and the fastest boats in America’s Cup history as the event unfolds.

The ‘hot market’ process allows specific additional merchandise to be created by Fanatics Branded, the company’s in-house apparel division, and made available for sale immediately after any key moment during the event.

Fanatics’ vertically-integrated merchandise model provides the widest assortment of products available with the fastest speed-to-market capabilities throughout the industry.

The full product range includes the official team kit from all six teams competing for the oldest trophy in international sport, including current Defender of the America’s Cup, Oracle Team USA, skippered by Jimmy Spithill, and British team Land Rover BAR, skippered by the most successful Olympic sailor of all-time, Sir Ben Ainslie.

Fanatics will also be working closely with globally recognised sailing and lifestyle brands such as Sail Racing, Sperry and Vineyard Vines to provide fans all over the world with high quality official merchandise via Fanatics’ unrivalled online service.

Ed Boardman, Head of Fanatics International said: “The America’s Cup is clearly one of the most prestigious sporting events worldwide and enjoys fantastic support for all of the teams involved from sports fans across the globe.

“We’re proud to support the events and provide fans with the widest assortment of products ever available, both before and after the 35th America’s Cup, to commemorate the world-class event.

“Since the online store launched in early February we’ve seen amazing fan interest in the wide range of America’s Cup merchandise offered as anticipation builds for the 35th Americas Cup in Bermuda.”

Dan Barnett, Chief Commercial Officer, America’s Cup Event Authority, said: “The America’s Cup is the oldest trophy in international sport and one of the most prestigious and iconic national sporting competitions in the world.

“Partnering with Fanatics to create, market and fulfil the global merchandise programme for the America’s Cup is a natural choice, forging an alliance with extremely experienced partners who can deliver a high-quality service to all our customers.”

The new partnership adds another global brand to Fanatics’ ever-increasing portfolio. As well as operating exclusively for leagues such as the NFL, NBA, NHL and the MLS, Fanatics also operates e-commerce and event retail on behalf of globally renowned football clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid and sports marques such as England Rugby, the Ryder Cup and NASCAR.

Read More About

Category: All, Business, Sports, technology