Fire Alarm Results In Evacuation At Airport Today

[Updated] The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire alarm activation at the LF Wade International Airport shortly before noon today [March 3], resulting in the building being evacuated and a traffic backlog as access to the property was restricted.

A spokesperson confirmed that “there was a fire alarm activation that required the building to be evacuated. Once the all clear was given by the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service, passengers and personnel returned to the building and normal processing resumed.”

Update 3.20pm: The Ministry of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities said, “At approximately 11:45 am this morning, there was a fire alarm activation at the L.F. Wade International airport requiring passengers and personnel to orderly evacuate the terminal building.

“Following an assessment by the Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service, the all-clear to re-enter the building was given at approximately 12:15 pm. Passenger processing re-commenced quickly thereafter.

“Two JFK-bound flights were affected. JetBlue flight 1732 was delayed approximately 50 minutes, departing at 1:01 pm; while Delta flight 1733 was delayed by approximately 30 minutes, departing at 1:32 pm. All other flights operated as per normal.

