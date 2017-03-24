Flags At Cabinet And Govt House At Half-Mast

As a mark of respect for the victims of the attack in London, flags at the Cabinet Building and Government House were at half-mast yesterday.

Following the attacks, Governor John Rankin said he is grateful to the Premier, the Leader of the Opposition and the many other people in Bermuda who have expressed their sympathy and support.

“As Prime Minister May has stated, this was an attack on free people everywhere. I know that the people of Bermuda and the United Kingdom stand together in the face of this atrocity,” he said.

Noting that the flag at Government House will fly at half-mast in respect for those innocent victims who have lost their lives to a cowardly act of terrorism, he said “the values of democracy and freedom which we share, however, will never be defeated by such acts.”

Read More About

Category: All