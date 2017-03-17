Four Bermudian Students To Study In France

The four winners of the Concours Annuel were announced to the members of L’Alliance Francaise des Bermudes last night at the Annual Dinner celebrating New Caledonia.

They were treated to a presentation by the students who travelled to France last summer for the three-week educational trip sponsored annually by L’Alliance.

“Our charity was established more than 30 years ago, to promote the French language and culture. This student exchange program, generously sponsored by the Christian Humann Foundation since its inception, is our most important charitable endeavor,” explains Marc Morabito, president of the association.

Kate Tobin from Somersfield, Erin Jones from BHS, Atiya Furquan from CedarBridge and Gia Brooks from Berkeley Institute are the winners of the 2017 Concours Annuel of l’Alliance Française des Bermudes

The winners will leave the Island early July to study French for three weeks in Cannes, on the French Riviera.

“We expanded the program five years ago to offer a long weekend in Paris, after the students have completed their studies in Cannes. It is a great cultural experience for them; they get the chance to try out and hone their newly acquired language skills outside the classroom,” says Dr. Alexandra Amat, the coordinator of the program, herself a Parisian.

L’Alliance’s members are not only from France, but from many Francophone regions and countries around the world, including Switzerland and Luxembourg, La Réunion, Le Québec and l’Acadie, Burkina Faso, and Les Iles Maurices, and many Bermudians also join in to enjoy the monthly Café Français and French cinema.

L’Alliance welcomes all, French, Francophones and Francophiles, to become members, for more information please visit their website or email alliancefrancaisebda@gmail.com.

