“Fuel Tank Breach” At St. George’s Facility

[Updated] The Ministry of the Environment said they have been informed by RUBIS of a “fuel tank breach” at their St. George’s fuel storage facility, adding that “RUBIS employees have been trained in how to deal with such an emergency and are already working on containment.”

A Government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of the Environment has been informed by RUBIS of a fuel tank breach at RUBIS’ St. George’s fuel storage facility.

“RUBIS employees have been trained in how to deal with such an emergency and are already working on containment, in conjunction with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources pollution control team.

“The Environmental Health team is assisting with the situation. It is too early to give further details at this time, however, more information will be released when a detailed assessment of the scene has taken place.”

Update 6.07pm: MP for St. George’s West, Minister Nandi Outerbridge today “reassured constituents that the spill at the RUBIS facility in Ferry Reach was being contained and monitored closely and she would keep affected residents informed.”

Minister Outerbridge said, “As the representative in Parliament for St. George’s West where this fuel spill occurred, I immediately sought information from the Minister of the Environment as to what steps were being taken to ensure public safety and that all measures were in place to contain the spill.

“I can assure my constituents that the Department of Environmental Health is working with RUBIS to contain the spill and work on cleaning the affected area. I will also be sure to keep residents informed as this situation develops.”

