‘Dark n Stormy’ Tickets Sell Out For June 24/25

Tickets to the Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar are going to be some of the “hottest properties” in the 35th America’s Cup the event organisers said today, adding that they have already sold out all tickets to the facility in the America’s Cup Village for the weekend of 24th / 25th June, the final weekend of the America’s Cup Match presented by Louis Vuitton.

“With a viewing terrace and striking views over the Great Sound, where the America’s Cup teams will battle it out for the oldest trophy in international sport, tickets to the Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar will give access to the lively atmosphere in the America’s Cup Village, and will include a delicious lunch and official America’s Cup merchandise,” the ACBDA said.

Located within the America’s Cup Village and provisionally open from 11.00am until the America’s Cup Village closes, tickets to the Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar start from $150.

They are still available for all days on which the America’s Cup Village is scheduled to be open, except for the weekend of 24th /25th June, and anyone interested in booking their place is urged to go here to ensure they do not miss out on their preferred dates.

The news of tickets selling out to the Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar for the final weekend of racing comes on the heels of similar recent news about the Grandstand in the America’s Cup Village and Official Spectator boats.

The ACBDA said, “Despite the Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar, Grandstand seats and Official Spectator boats selling out for the weekend of 24th / 25th June, you can still purchase general admission tickets to the America’s Cup Village for those days of the America’s Cup Match presented by Louis Vuitton for $50.

“A range of fantastic spectator experiences are also still available throughout the events from 26th May to 18th June, with options to suit every need, including:

Entrance to the America’s Cup Village, the heart of all the action in 2017

Grandstand seats, offering unrivalled views of the race course finish line on Bermuda’s Great Sound [excluding 24th / 25th June]

Official Spectator Boats, enabling America’s Cup fans who want to be on the water to enjoy a front row position right on the edge of the racecourse [excluding 24th / 25th June]

Longtail Lounge hospitality, one of the best VIP experiences in Bermuda, offering delicious food and beverages in a relaxed atmosphere with views of the Great Sound in a perfect hospitality setting [excluding June 6th]

Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy® Island Bar, promising a lively atmosphere, delicious buffet lunches and fantastic views of the finish line [excluding 24th / 25th June]

Boat Registration, giving boat owners the chance to enjoy all the 35th America’s Cup action from the comfort of their own vessels, right next to the racecourse itself

“With less then 100 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup on 26th May, go here and book your place at the greatest race on water,” the ACBDA added.

