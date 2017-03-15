Govt House Sought HMPO Guidance On Solution

Government House has been liaising with Her Majesty’s Passport Office [HMPO] on a “solution to the difficulties some passport holders are encountering on travelling to the US and await their response,” a Government House spokesperson said.

Some Bermudians have been experiencing issues at some United States borders outside of Bermuda, with those affected using passports printed in the UK after May 2016.

“The British Overseas Territories Citizen [BOTC] Bermuda passports affected are those printed by HMPO in the United Kingdom. BOTC Bermuda passports that were printed by the Bermuda Passport Office, Department of Immigration are not affected,” Minister of Home Affairs Patricia Gordon-Pamplin previously said.

“The new BOTC Bermuda passport is readable and contains a biometric chip. However, the code that is causing the problem is “GBD” as opposed to “BMU” which used to be the code included on the passport data page.

“This code has now been replaced with “GBD” which is the same code used for all overseas territories. It should be noted that most other Overseas Territories require a visa which adds to the confusion.”

“It is our fervent belief that actions taken by HMPO should not render our citizens less advantaged than what we enjoyed prior to this change. Therefore you can be assured that my Ministry is working assiduously to find options that may assist in eliminating this problem,” the Minister said.

When asked what Government House is doing to assist, a spokesperson told Bernews, “Government House has been liaising with HMPO who advise that the issuing code of the UK-issued BOTC passport is one of the security features of these new passports.

“We have sought HMPO guidance on a solution to the difficulties some passport holders are encountering on travelling to the US and await their response. Meanwhile our US colleagues have confirmed there has been no change to Bermuda’s visa-free status for travel to the US.”

