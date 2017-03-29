Jason Hayward Is The New BTUC President
In accordance with the Constitution of the Bermuda Trade Union Congress [BTUC], BPSU President Jason Hayward has succeeded BIU President Chris Furbert as the President of the BTUC.
“In keeping with the BTUC Constitution, the offices of President and Vice-President were rotated among the Presidents of the affiliate unions.
“High on the BTUC’s agenda will be advocating for the implementation of a ‘Living Wage’, addressing systemic income inequality, strengthening workers’ wages and benefits and exploring the development of Co-operatives.”
The more things stay the same the more they change.
I see a pale moon rising.
Better maternity options!!
The last 2 issues, "strengthening workers’ wages and benefits and exploring the development of co-operatives", are proper issues for unions to deal with.
The first 2 issues, "implementation of a ‘Living Wage’ and addressing systemic income inequality", are political issues, not workers' rights and benefits issues. Leave those to your sisters and brothers in the PLP or declare the BTUC to be a political party rather than a trades union umbrella group.
Get your popcorn ready...
What do you call that? The lesser of two (I want to say evils) but that's not nice.
Very interesting to watch though.
Great power comes with great responsibility.
This is good he is the cream of the crop.
Big deal!
Seems that I was overlooked and I am a Bermudian.