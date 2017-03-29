Jason Hayward Is The New BTUC President

In accordance with the Constitution of the Bermuda Trade Union Congress [BTUC], BPSU President Jason Hayward has succeeded BIU President Chris Furbert as the President of the BTUC.

The BTUC said, “On Tuesday, 28th March, 2017, Brother Jason Hayward, President of the BPSU succeeded Brother Chris Furbert as the President of the BTUC, in accordance with the Constitution of the BTUC. Brother Raymond Bean, President of the Electrical Supply Trade Union [ESTU] is the new 1st Vice President.

“In keeping with the BTUC Constitution, the offices of President and Vice-President were rotated among the Presidents of the affiliate unions.

“High on the BTUC’s agenda will be advocating for the implementation of a ‘Living Wage’, addressing systemic income inequality, strengthening workers’ wages and benefits and exploring the development of Co-operatives.”

