Landscaping Firms Working On Railway Trail

The Ministry of the Environment said that six private landscaping firms, who bid through an open tendering process, have begun “grooming eight select areas of the Railway Trial.”

Acting Parks Director Jonelle Christopher said, “Bermuda has endured some very strong hurricanes in the last several years. As a result, there is considerable horticultural debris along the Trail and the walking area has narrowed.

“As always after a major storm like Hurricane Nicole, the Parks Department team immediately clears main roads then smaller roads so that the public can get help if needed. After that, schools are the priority. The Trail was made safe, but we recognised the need for a thorough cleanup of debris.

Minister of the Environment, Sylvan Richards said, “The Railway Trail is a 73-acre linear park within the National Park System and is one of Bermuda’s most prized recreation areas. It’s a great place for people to be out with family and friends enjoying our natural surroundings.

“Given our growing season, maintenance is a year-round commitment. I am confident that this intense three-month solution will put us in good stead ahead of this year’s storm season.”

Landscape services are presently underway in the following trail sections:

Section West 1: Rural Hill, Paget to Khyber Pass, Warwick

Section West 2: Khyber Pass, Warwick to Church Road, Southampton

Section West 3: Church Road, Southampton to Whale Bay Road, Southampton

Section West 4: Whale Bay Road, Southampton to Somerset Bridge, Sandys

Section West 5: Somerset Bridge, Sandys to Somerset Station [Old Bus Terminal], Sandys

Section East 2: Cable Hill, Devonshire to Flatt’s Inlet South, Smiths

Section East 3A: Flatt’s Inlet North to Seon Point, Hamilton Parish

Section East 3B: Crawl Waterfront Park to Bailey’s Bay Bridge, Hamilton Parish

“The overall scope of services includes scheduled grass cutting of selected railway trail areas, selective shrub pruning, selective removal of invasive small trees, shrubs, grasses and groundcovers, and management of horticultural waste,” the Ministry said.

“Once this three-month landscaping project is complete, the Department intends to develop a sustainable approach to maintaining this valuable asset within the Parks system. The Department appreciates the public’s patience as we improve and enhance this national resource for all to enjoy.”

Read More About

Category: All, Environment