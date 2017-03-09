Bar Council Raises Over $13,000 For Charity

March 9, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Bar Council hosted its third annual Legal Fraternity & Support Staff Charity Walk late last year, with the group recently donating the funds raised – which totalled over $13,000 – to the Coalition for the Protection of Children and the CedarBridge Academy School Lunch Drive. The total amount collected was $13,580, which was split equally between the two charities, resulting in each charity receiving $6,790.

The walk taking place in November:

Legal Fraternity Charity Walk Bermuda March 2017

Ms. Kelly Hunt at the Bar Association Office:

Legal Fraternity Charity Walk Bermuda March 2017 (1)

Tresca Trott from CedarBridge Academy at the Dame Lois Browne Evans building with Bar Council members Elizabeth Christopher and Cindy Clarke:

Legal Fraternity Charity Walk Bermuda March 2017 (3)

Legal Fraternity Charity Walk Bermuda March 2017 (2)

  1. Onion Juice says:
    March 9, 2017

    Very nice, but would love to hear their view on this Government's choices with anti-Bermudian legilations and questionable deals.

