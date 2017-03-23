Ming Calls For Update On St George’s Hotel

“The OBA continues to avoid the question of when the hotel development in St. George’s will break ground,” Shadow Minister of Municipalities Senator Renee Ming said, adding that she calls on the “OBA to give an update on this project as soon as possible.”

A statement from the development team last year said they are “looking forward to completing the design work necessary to submit completed documents and plans to the Department of Planning later in the summer with a desire to start construction before the end of 2016. The hotel is programmed to be completed in 2019.”

A statement in December 2014 from the then Minister said “the development budget is estimated at US$120 million and we are aiming to have construction commence in mid 2015 with construction time estimated to be sixteen month from commencement.”

Slideshow of the plans for the hotel displayed at a public meeting held last year:

























“The Premier’s pledge that the hotel will be the first aspect of the project, provides little comfort when there is still no firm date on when the shovels will go in the ground, when Bermudians will be hired to do the work and when the hope of a St. George’s Hotel will become more than just words.”

“The OBA and Minister Fahy have an obligation to provide an update on this project and if they can no longer give a date as to when ground will be broken in St. George’s, they should at least be honest to the people of Bermuda and St George’s.

“This delay also begs the question as to whether the OBA’s failure to consult on the gaming fees has affected the viability of this project?

“For the sake of St. Georgian’s who will be directly impacted by this project, as well as by Bermudians in general who are looking for employment, I call on the OBA to give an update on this project as soon as possible.”

