National Security Ministry 2017 Budget Briefs

National Security Minister Jeff Baron delivered the Ministry Budget Briefs in the Senate earlier today [March 22], and the Budget Briefs for the various departments within the Ministry are below.

In discussing the budget for the Bermuda Police Service, the Minister said, “The staffing level in the BPS has dipped below 400 officers for the first time in many years through a combination of austerity measures and natural attrition. In order to prevent the operational strength of the police from falling any further, the Government has increased the budget allocation for police salaries from $38.3M to $39.9M.

“The 2017/18 budget will support 425 officers and 12 cadets. This will enable the police to hire approximately 30 new police officers, half of whom will be locally recruited and half will be recruited from overseas as trained firearms officers to help support the vital armed response role that the police must provide. All of the police cadets will be hired locally.”

