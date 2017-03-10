Minister: ‘No Intention Of Bringing Heavy Taxation’

Tourism, Transport and Municipalities Minister Michael Fahy believes “there will be significant growth in the vacation rentals and home stay market not just through AirBnB, but also through other organisations that promote tourism alternatives to hotels,” adding that “the Government has no intention of bringing heavy taxation to the Bermudian home-owner.”

He also said he is “not alarmed by the concerns raised by the Shadow Tourism Minister today, because there is no plan to make AirBnB a mandatory option for home owners.”

The Minister also noted, “The Government has no intention of bringing heavy taxation to the Bermudian home-owner and in fact any fee that may be implemented would be borne by the end user – not the home owner.”

The Minister facilitated the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between AirBnB and the Bermuda Tourism Authority this week which they said “provides a framework for future discussions as Government and the BTA seek ways to expand the industry locally.”

The Minister said, “These efforts will grow as the market develops. We will help facilitate discussions with other entities, as well. This is why we believe many more Bermudian families will take advantage of this industry. This is about economic empowerment – encouraging more Bermudians into the industry.

“Will there be some form of tourism fee eventually, to further enhance BTA marketing efforts? I think so and it is envisaged this would be collected by the home stay/vacation rental facilitator directly from the visitor – and not the home owner – for onward transmission to the BTA.

“This is just one of the substantive reasons for the talks with these organisations, because after all, it is about putting more heads in beds.

“The Government believes that consultation will create an awareness of how regulation of the sector might change. However regulations, if any, will be absolutely minimal.

“We are exploring the viability of Government issuing exemptions to rent controlled properties to allow all types of properties to enter this market. The agreement with AirBnB was significant because of the growth trajectory the company forsees.”

Minister Fahy added, “The industry internationally is forecast to grow from $100 billion by an additional $70 billion by the year 2019. AirBnB is already in 34,000 cities in 191 countries and it is continuing to grow and innovate.

“As an online provider, they are expanding into other tourism products, creating a one-stop shop for leisure travel and seeking a billion users by 2025. We think it is only fair that Bermudians get a slice of that expanding pie.”

Category: All, News, Politics