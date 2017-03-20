Ministry: Five Bus Cancellations This Morning

March 20, 2017 | 3 Comments

The Ministry of Transport advised that there are five bus cancellations this morning [March 20], and also noted that “all CedarBridge and Berkeley School buses are running.”

Bus Service Cancellations for this morning:

  • Route # 2 Ord Road to Hamilton 7:55am
  • Route # 4 Spanish Point to Hamilton 7:42am
  • Route # 7 Dockyard to Hamilton 7:50am Express
  • Route # 8 Barnes Corner to Hamilton 8:30am
  • Route # 10 St. George’s to Hamilton 8:00am Express

Comments (3)

  1. Yetty says:
    March 20, 2017

    I'm sure once PLP get back in they will fix this and everything else almost immediately. Free housing the healthcare too is what I hear. Free money too.

    Really!

    • Torian says:
      March 20, 2017

      I can't wait! I heard they're gonna dip into our useless pensions and give everyone a pay raise!!!

  2. Stinky D. says:
    March 20, 2017

    PTB would you please put out the cancellations the day before rather then the day of so people went have to stand to the bus stop waiting on a bus that's not coming

