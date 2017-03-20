Ministry: Five Bus Cancellations This Morning
The Ministry of Transport advised that there are five bus cancellations this morning [March 20], and also noted that “all CedarBridge and Berkeley School buses are running.”
Bus Service Cancellations for this morning:
- Route # 2 Ord Road to Hamilton 7:55am
- Route # 4 Spanish Point to Hamilton 7:42am
- Route # 7 Dockyard to Hamilton 7:50am Express
- Route # 8 Barnes Corner to Hamilton 8:30am
- Route # 10 St. George’s to Hamilton 8:00am Express
I'm sure once PLP get back in they will fix this and everything else almost immediately. Free housing the healthcare too is what I hear. Free money too.
Really!
I can't wait! I heard they're gonna dip into our useless pensions and give everyone a pay raise!!!
PTB would you please put out the cancellations the day before rather then the day of so people went have to stand to the bus stop waiting on a bus that's not coming