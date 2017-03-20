Ministry: Five Bus Cancellations This Morning

The Ministry of Transport advised that there are five bus cancellations this morning [March 20], and also noted that “all CedarBridge and Berkeley School buses are running.”

Bus Service Cancellations for this morning:

Route # 2 Ord Road to Hamilton 7:55am

Route # 4 Spanish Point to Hamilton 7:42am

Route # 7 Dockyard to Hamilton 7:50am Express

Route # 8 Barnes Corner to Hamilton 8:30am

Route # 10 St. George’s to Hamilton 8:00am Express

