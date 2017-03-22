Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Wednesday
The Ministry of Transport has advised that there are bus cancellations again this morning [March 22].
The list of Bus Route Cancellations for this morning:
- Route # 1 Hamilton to Grotto Bay 7:15am
- Route # 1 Grotto Bay to Hamilton 8:10am
- Route # 10 St. George’s to Hamilton 8:00am and 8:15am
- Route # 11 St. George’s to Hamilton 9:00am
What ever happened to the buses that Mr brown brought in about 6 years ago where did they all go or were the second hand to. Like the ferries