Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Wednesday

The Ministry of Transport has advised that there are bus cancellations again this morning [March 22].

The list of Bus Route Cancellations for this morning:

Route # 1 Hamilton to Grotto Bay 7:15am

Route # 1 Grotto Bay to Hamilton 8:10am

Route # 10 St. George’s to Hamilton 8:00am and 8:15am

Route # 11 St. George’s to Hamilton 9:00am

