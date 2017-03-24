Ministry: Four Bus Cancellations For Friday
The Ministry of Transport has advised that there are bus cancellations again this morning [March 24], with the Barnes Corner/Hamilton and St George’s/Hamilton routes affected.
The list of Bus Route Cancellations for this morning:
- Route # 8 Barnes Corner to Hamilton 9:04am
- Route # 8 Hamilton to Barnes Corner 8:30am
- Route # 11 St. George’s to Hamilton 8:00XP and 9:00am
Why can't these cancellations be put out the night before?
Disgusting! Ppl are paying monthy for bus passes and can't even get what they pay for.Only in Bermuda! always something with buses.American cup what's going to happen then:-|