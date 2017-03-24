Ministry: Four Bus Cancellations For Friday

The Ministry of Transport has advised that there are bus cancellations again this morning [March 24], with the Barnes Corner/Hamilton and St George’s/Hamilton routes affected.

The list of Bus Route Cancellations for this morning:

Route # 8 Barnes Corner to Hamilton 9:04am

Route # 8 Hamilton to Barnes Corner 8:30am

Route # 11 St. George’s to Hamilton 8:00XP and 9:00am

Category: All, News