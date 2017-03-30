Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Thursday

The bus cancellations continue again this morning [March 30], with the Ministry of Transport advising that there are six bus cancellations.

The list of Bus Route Cancellations for Thursday morning:

Route # 1 Hamilton to Grotto Bay 7:15

Route # 1 Grotto Bay to Hamilton 7:10 & 8:10

Route # 2 Hamilton to Ord Road 7:35

Route # 9 Hamilton to Prospect 7:15

Route # 9 Prospect to Hamilton 7:25

