Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Thursday

March 30, 2017 | 1 Comment

The  bus cancellations continue again this morning [March 30], with the Ministry of Transport advising that there are six bus cancellations.

The list of Bus Route Cancellations for Thursday morning:

  • Route # 1 Hamilton to Grotto Bay 7:15
  • Route # 1 Grotto Bay to Hamilton 7:10 & 8:10
  • Route # 2 Hamilton to Ord Road 7:35
  • Route # 9 Hamilton to Prospect 7:15
  • Route # 9 Prospect to Hamilton 7:25

Bermuda bus service

Comments (1)

  1. San George says:
    March 30, 2017

    Remember your walk when it is time to go to the voting polls - these people work for you.

