Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Wednesday

The Ministry of Transport has advised that there will be bus cancellations again on Wednesday morning [March 29].

The list of Bus Route Cancellations for Wednesday morning:

Route # 1 Hamilton to Grotto Bay 7:15 & 7:45

Route # 1 Grotto Bay to Hamilton 8:10 & 8:40

Route # 2 Hamilton to Ord Road 7:35

Route # 4 Hamilton to Spanish Point 7:30

Route # 4 Spanish Point to Hamilton 7:27 & 7:42

Route # 5 Hamilton to Pond Hill 7:20

Route # 5 Pond Hill to Hamilton 7:30

Route # 9 Hamilton to Prospect 7:15

Route # 9 Prospect to Hamilton 7:25

