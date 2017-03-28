Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Wednesday

March 28, 2017 | 2 Comments

The Ministry of Transport has advised that there will be bus cancellations again on Wednesday morning [March 29].

The list of Bus Route Cancellations for Wednesday morning:

  • Route # 1 Hamilton to Grotto Bay 7:15 & 7:45
  • Route # 1 Grotto Bay to Hamilton 8:10 & 8:40
  • Route # 2 Hamilton to Ord Road 7:35
  • Route # 4 Hamilton to Spanish Point 7:30
  • Route # 4 Spanish Point to Hamilton 7:27 & 7:42
  • Route # 5 Hamilton to Pond Hill 7:20
  • Route # 5 Pond Hill to Hamilton 7:30
  • Route # 9 Hamilton to Prospect 7:15
  • Route # 9 Prospect to Hamilton 7:25

  1. Stinky D says:
    March 29, 2017

    I guess they need the buses to service the 2 cruise ships

  2. Kathy says:
    March 29, 2017

    Why aren't they giving REASONS for the bus cancellations?

