Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Wednesday
The Ministry of Transport has advised that there will be bus cancellations again on Wednesday morning [March 29].
The list of Bus Route Cancellations for Wednesday morning:
- Route # 1 Hamilton to Grotto Bay 7:15 & 7:45
- Route # 1 Grotto Bay to Hamilton 8:10 & 8:40
- Route # 2 Hamilton to Ord Road 7:35
- Route # 4 Hamilton to Spanish Point 7:30
- Route # 4 Spanish Point to Hamilton 7:27 & 7:42
- Route # 5 Hamilton to Pond Hill 7:20
- Route # 5 Pond Hill to Hamilton 7:30
- Route # 9 Hamilton to Prospect 7:15
- Route # 9 Prospect to Hamilton 7:25
I guess they need the buses to service the 2 cruise ships
Why aren't they giving REASONS for the bus cancellations?