Motocross Trio Conclude Competing In Florida

Three young Bermuda motocross riders hit the track for racing for the 2017 Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross in Daytona, Florida.

Jyire Mitchell, Zamair Darrell and Lazai Burrows all competed in Heat Racing.

Mitchell finished the 250 A Class in 13th, while Darrell recorded a Did Not Finish in the 250 C Limited Class. Darrell competed in the 250 C Class finishing 5th.

Competing in the Mini Senior One 12-13 Age Class Division Lotsa Contact Qualifier, Burrows finished 10th.

Read More About

Category: All, Sports