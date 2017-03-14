Motocross Trio Conclude Competing In Florida

March 14, 2017 | 1 Comment

Three young Bermuda motocross riders hit the track for racing for the 2017 Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross in Daytona, Florida.

Jyire Mitchell, Zamair Darrell and Lazai Burrows all competed in Heat Racing.

Mitchell finished the 250 A Class in 13th, while Darrell recorded a Did Not Finish in the 250 C Limited Class. Darrell competed in the 250 C Class finishing 5th.

Competing in the Mini Senior One 12-13 Age Class Division Lotsa Contact Qualifier, Burrows finished 10th.

Comments (1)

  1. Golden child says:
    March 15, 2017

    Great performance guys keep up the good
    Work stay at the wicked the runs will come
    Train hard, ride smart

